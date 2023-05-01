Canoeing-Canoe federation lets Russian, Belarusian athletes return as neutrals

The International Canoe Federation (ICF) said Russian and Belarusian athletes who do not support "their State's actions in Ukraine" can return to events as neutrals.

The International Olympic Committee sanctioned Russia and its ally Belarus after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022 but last month recommended that their athletes be allowed to return to international competition as neutrals.

Table tennis, pentathlon, fencing, judo and taekwondo are among the Olympic sports to have readmitted athletes from the two countries.

"An independent panel will be set up to consider all applications from Russian and Belarusian athletes wishing to compete as neutral athletes," the ICF said in a statement.

"The ICF Board will maintain the ban on all Russian and Belarussian canoe officials. The officials will not be allowed to sit in any official capacity or at ICF event."

On Thursday, Ukraine's canoeing federation said it had met with the ICF in recent weeks and discussed "the inadmissibility of allowing Russians and Belarusians to compete".