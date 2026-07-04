'They did it with bravery': Proud Cape Verde coach bids bittersweet farewell to World Cup

MIAMI: Cape Verde coach Bubista felt huge pride in his team after they took three-time world champions Argentina to the wire before losing a thrilling last-32 clash at the World Cup on Friday (Jul 3).

The 67th-ranked Africans have been the surprise package of their first global finals, drawing with former champions Spain and Uruguay in the group phase before going down 3-2 after extra time against the title holders.

Former centre-half Bubista was the architect of the project, and he thought the reaction to the loss by his players, most of whom do not play in elite leagues, showed how far they had come.

"The feeling in the dressing room is one of sadness," he told reporters. "We're sad, of course, we're sad because we're leaving the competition and because we got so close, so close.

"Even though they are sad, the players were hugging each other, they were crying. This is part of growing. This helps us grow, and also shows that the team has a soul."