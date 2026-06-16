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Cape Verde fans swell with pride after shock World Cup draw with Spain
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Cape Verde fans swell with pride after shock World Cup draw with Spain

Cape Verde fans swell with pride after shock World Cup draw with Spain
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Spain v Cape Verde - Fans gather in Boston - Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 15, 2026 Cape Verde fans Ginaldo Verdieu, Alex Monteiro and Bruna Barbosa react as they watch the match on a screen at Town Field Park in Dorchester REUTERS/Taylor Coester
Cape Verde fans swell with pride after shock World Cup draw with Spain
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Spain v Cape Verde - Fans gather in Boston - Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 15, 2026 Cape Verde fans react as they watch the match on a screen at Town Field Park in Dorchester REUTERS/Taylor Coester
Cape Verde fans swell with pride after shock World Cup draw with Spain
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Spain v Cape Verde - Fans gather in Boston - Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 15, 2026 Cape Verde fans Lina Pina and Alex Monteiro celebrates after watching the match on a screen at Town Field Park in Dorchester REUTERS/Taylor Coester
16 Jun 2026 04:18AM
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BOSTON, June 15 : Cape Verde supporters jumped for joy at the final whistle of the African country's 0-0 draw against mighty Spain in their World Cup debut on Monday, the biggest shock result at football's global showpiece event so far this year.

In Boston, which along with its suburbs is home to the biggest Cape Verdean community in the United States, fans draped in the blue flag of the archipelago nation spoke of their pride after watching the game beamed in from Atlanta at a fan zone in the city centre.

"Oh my God, it's like we won the World Cup!" yelled Elizabeth dos Santos, 50, who moved to the United States aged 14 and works as an assistant manager in a bank. 

"Everybody was expecting Spain to beat us. We proved them wrong; we're small but we have a big heart," she said.

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Gabi Vieira, a 28-year-old pre-school teacher, spoke of her pride at seeing Cape Verde hold out for a draw against the reigning European champions who won the World Cup in 2010.

"It's our first time in the World Cup and we came here with no expectations," Vieira said. "We always carry our flag with pride, but today and this month more than ever because everybody is going to be able to see our flag and hear our country's name."

She had some advice for the Cape Verde players ahead of their next group game against Uruguay in Miami on Sunday. 

"We're going to eat some cachupa and we're going to be able to defeat them," Vieira said, referring to the rich stew of meat or fish that is traditionally served in the West African island nation. "Eat some cachupa - that's our secret."

Source: Reuters
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