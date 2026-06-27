Cape Verde make five changes for Group H clash with Saudi Arabia

HOUSTON, June 26 : Joao Paulo will replace Sidny Lopes Cabral in midfield for Cape Verde's Group H World Cup match in Houston on Friday against Saudi Arabia.

Fancied Spain head Group H with four points from two games, while their final opponents Uruguay have two. Cape Verde also have two points and Saudi Arabia one, meaning any of the four teams can still qualify for the next stage.

• Cape Verde make five changes for the match.

• Telmo Arcanjo misses out after coming off injured against Uruguay.

• Saudi Arabia bring back midfielder Mohamed Kanno.

• Captain Salem Aldawsari to lead the attack for Saudi Arabia.

Lineups:

Saudi Arabia: Mohammed Alowais; Abdulelah Alamri, Hassan Altambakti, Nawaf Bu Washl, Saud Abdulhamid; Nasser Aldawsari, Abdullah Alkhaibari, Mohamed Kanno; Feras Albrikan, Salem Aldawsari, Sultan Mandash

Cape Verde: Vozinha; Diney Borges, Pico Lopes, Wagner Pina; Kevin Pina, Joao Paulo, Jamiro Monteiro, Deroy Duarte, Willy Semedo; Dailon Livramento, Ryan Mendes.