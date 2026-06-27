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Cape Verde make five changes for Group H clash with Saudi Arabia
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Cape Verde make five changes for Group H clash with Saudi Arabia

Cape Verde make five changes for Group H clash with Saudi Arabia
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Cape Verde v Saudi Arabia - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 26, 2026 Cape Verde's Joao Paulo arrives inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble
Cape Verde make five changes for Group H clash with Saudi Arabia
People wave Cape Verde flags on a street ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup football match between Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia, in Praia, Cape Verde, June 26, 2026. REUTERS/Sodiq Adelakun
27 Jun 2026 07:16AM
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HOUSTON, June 26 : Joao Paulo will replace Sidny Lopes Cabral in midfield for Cape Verde's Group H World Cup match in Houston on Friday against Saudi Arabia.

Fancied Spain head Group H with four points from two games, while their final opponents Uruguay have two. Cape Verde also have two points and Saudi Arabia one, meaning any of the four teams can still qualify for the next stage.

• Cape Verde make five changes for the match.

• Telmo Arcanjo misses out after coming off injured against Uruguay.

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• Saudi Arabia bring back midfielder Mohamed Kanno.

• Captain Salem Aldawsari to lead the attack for Saudi Arabia.

Lineups:

Saudi Arabia: Mohammed Alowais; Abdulelah Alamri, Hassan Altambakti, Nawaf Bu Washl, Saud Abdulhamid; Nasser Aldawsari, Abdullah Alkhaibari, Mohamed Kanno; Feras Albrikan, Salem Aldawsari, Sultan Mandash

Cape Verde: Vozinha; Diney Borges, Pico Lopes, Wagner Pina; Kevin Pina, Joao Paulo, Jamiro Monteiro, Deroy Duarte, Willy Semedo; Dailon Livramento, Ryan Mendes.

Source: Reuters
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