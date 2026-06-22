Cape Verde fight back for second World Cup draw against Uruguay

MIAMI GARDENS: World Cup debutants Cape Verde scored a second-half equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw against Uruguay on Sunday (Jun 21) in Miami, backing up their shock opening stalemate with Spain.

Cape Verde took a surprise 21st-minute lead as Kevin Pina scored their first World Cup goal from a free-kick, only for Uruguay to strike twice shortly before half-time through Maximiliano Araujo and Agustin Canobbio.

But 40-year-old Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera's mistake allowed Helio Varela to grab Cape Verde's second just after the hour mark and neither side could find a winner.