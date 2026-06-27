Cape Verde into World Cup knockouts: The lessons for small nations dreaming big

HOUSTON, Texas: When Cape Verde was drawn into a group with former world champions Spain and Uruguay, as well as Asian giant Saudi Arabia, it seemed unlikely the island nation would make it through to the World Cup knockouts.

But after three draws, the team sits second in Group H and has made it through to the next round, where they face reigning champion Argentina.

"You have to believe," said Cape Verde coach Bubista when asked by CNA at a pre-match conference on what it takes to follow in the footsteps of a small nation that has stunned everybody at the World Cup.

"You have to dream, and to work hard in order to make the dream come true," he added.

"You have to know that nothing is impossible."

On Friday (Jun 26) night at the Houston Stadium, this unbeaten team did just that.