Cape Verde: What you need to know about the World Cup debutants who stunned Spain

They are called the Blue Sharks

The team is nicknamed the Blue Sharks, or Tubaroes Azuis in Portuguese, a nod to Cape Verde's location in the Atlantic Ocean, off the western coast of West Africa.

Animal-inspired nicknames are common in African teams. Algeria are the Fennecs (a type of fox), the Democratic Republic of the Congo go by the Leopards and the Ivory Coast are known as the Elephants.

They are one of the smallest countries to make it to the World Cup

With a population of just over half a million, Cape Verde is the third-smallest nation by population to qualify for the World Cup, behind only Iceland in 2018 and Curacao this year.

Officially known as the Republic of Cabo Verde, the Atlantic archipelago takes its name from the Portuguese term for "green cape", a reference to the nearby Cap-Vert peninsula in present-day Senegal.



Portuguese is the nation's official language.