Cape Verde's World Cup campaign for underdogs all over Africa, says coach

MIAMI, June 20 : Cape Verde coach Bubista is hoping that his team's bid to show they can be competitive at the World Cup will inspire underdogs all over Africa to believe there are no limits to their dreams.

The Blue Sharks went a long way to proving their point when, making their World Cup debut, they put together a brilliant defensive display to hold European champions Spain to a 0-0 draw on Monday.

On Sunday, they take on South American powerhouse Uruguay at Miami Stadium looking to remain on course for their goal of reaching the knockout stage from Group H.

"We not only represent Cape Verde, we also represent Africa, with all the problems we have within our continent," Bubista said on Saturday.

"A country like ours being able to achieve this dream and be here competing with the best teams in the world means that any child in Africa ... can have this dream.

"The objective is that this dream can help them believe they can reach any goal."

Bubista said his squad's World Cup campaign was also intended to put Cape Verdeans, not just those who were born on the islands but also in the diaspora, firmly on the global map.

"We have spent many years working, searching, striving so that our country can be known to the world," he added.

"You can see how happy our people are everywhere because of what the team has achieved.

"But more than that, our national team shows our identity: organisation, fighting for things even while knowing they are difficult, and fighting to achieve them with character and determination."

Bubista said the players were confident in the strategies that kept Spain goalless but said the team would look to go on the offensive a bit more against Uruguay and in their final group game against Saudi Arabia.

"We would have liked to do more in attacking terms, but we have to understand the quality of Spain," he said.

"Obviously, we feel we can do more offensively, and we will try to do that in the next two games."

The Spain result triggered a tsunami of support for, and interest in, the Cape Verde team, not least Player of the Match Vozinha.

The 40-year-old goalkeeper gained millions of followers on Instagram overnight and his post-match tears over his mother not being in the stadium to watch his big moment attracted huge sympathy.

That wave of support galvanised the U.S. State Department into action so Vozinha's mother was able to arrive in Miami on Friday in plenty of time for Sunday's game.

Bubista said he was not concerned that all the outside noise this week had been a distraction for his players.

"We are happy about the impact, because more than anything, we showed that nothing is impossible," he said.

"We, as a team, are focused. We are very calm. We know we have to be 200 per cent concentrated. Our team is very united and has a lot of enthusiasm."