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Captain Davies on the bench for Canada in last-16 clash with Morocco
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Captain Davies on the bench for Canada in last-16 clash with Morocco

Captain Davies on the bench for Canada in last-16 clash with Morocco
Jun 24, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Canada defender Alphonso Davies (19) reacts after the game against Switzerland during a Group B match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at BC Place Vancouver. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images
Captain Davies on the bench for Canada in last-16 clash with Morocco
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Netherlands v Morocco - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico - June 29, 2026 Netherlands' Crysencio Summerville misses a penalty during the penalty shootout saved by Morocco's Yassine Bounou REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
04 Jul 2026 11:52PM
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HOUSTON, July 4 : Captain Alphonso Davies starts on the bench for Canada in their World Cup last-16 game against Morocco in Houston on Saturday as coach Jesse Marsch made three changes to his team.

• Davies came off the bench and had a major impact in the 1-0 last-32 victory over South Africa, but is working his way back from long-term injury.

• Centre back Luc De Fougerolles comes in to bolster a five-man defence for the Canadians, and Ali Ahmed returns to the starting side in midfield.

• Niko Sigur also comes into the team as Derek Cornelius, Nathan Saliba and Liam Millar drop to the bench.

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• Morocco have made one change as defender Redouane Halhal comes in for Chadi Riad, who picked up a knee injury in the last-32 game against the Netherlands.

Teams

• Canada: Maxime Crepeau, Alistair Johnston, Moise Bombito, Luc De Fougerolles, Richie Laryea, Niko Sigur, Stephen Eustaquio, Ali Ahmed, Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David, Tani Oluwaseyi.

• Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Redouane Halhal, Issa Diop, Noussair Mazraoui, Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss, Brahim Diaz, Ismael Saibari.

Source: Reuters
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