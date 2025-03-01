Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Captain Sharma OK after hamstring injury, says India assistant coach Ten Doeschate
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Captain Sharma OK after hamstring injury, says India assistant coach Ten Doeschate

Captain Sharma OK after hamstring injury, says India assistant coach Ten Doeschate

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group A - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - February 23, 2025 India's Rohit Sharma in action REUTERS/Satish Kumar/File Photo

01 Mar 2025 02:31PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

India captain Rohit Sharma is fine after picking up a hamstring injury during last Sunday's win over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy, Indian team assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said in Dubai.

Sharma, 37, briefly left the field after picking up an injury while fielding as Pakistan batted first. He later scored a quick 20 as India won by six wickets to reach the semi-finals.

"He's all right. It's an injury he's had before, so he knows how to manage it really well," Ten Doeschate told reporters on Friday.

Hamstring injuries had forced Sharma to miss the start of India's tour of Australia in 2020 and the entire tour of South Africa in 2021-22.

India will play their final group stage game on Sunday against New Zealand, who have also qualified for the semis.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement