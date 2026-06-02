Captain Williamson ruled out of England qualifiers v Spain and Ukraine

LONDON, June 1 : Lionesses captain Leah Williamson will miss England's World Cup qualifiers against Spain and Ukraine due to a hamstring injury.

The Arsenal defender was named in Sarina Wiegman's 25-strong squad for the away game against Spain on Friday and the June 9 home match against Ukraine in Liverpool but was ruled out on Monday.

Liverpool's Grace Fisk will replace Williamson with Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley also called up as a replacement for Khiara Keating, who will miss the Spain game in Mallorca due to having to follow concussion protocols.

England beat world champions Spain 1-0 at Wembley in April and are three points clear at the top of their four-team group A3 after four matches. Another win against Spain would secure qualification for next year's tournament in Brazil.