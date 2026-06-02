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Captain Williamson ruled out of England qualifiers v Spain and Ukraine
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Captain Williamson ruled out of England qualifiers v Spain and Ukraine

Captain Williamson ruled out of England qualifiers v Spain and Ukraine

Soccer Football - Women's World Cup Qualification - UEFA Qualifiers - Group A3 - England v Iceland - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - March 7, 2026 England's Leah Williamson in action. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

02 Jun 2026 12:09AM
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LONDON, June 1 : Lionesses captain Leah Williamson will miss England's World Cup qualifiers against Spain and Ukraine due to a hamstring injury.

The Arsenal defender was named in Sarina Wiegman's 25-strong squad for the away game against Spain on Friday and the June 9 home match against Ukraine in Liverpool but was ruled out on Monday.

Liverpool's Grace Fisk will replace Williamson with Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley also called up as a replacement for Khiara Keating, who will miss the Spain game in Mallorca due to having to follow concussion protocols.

England beat world champions Spain 1-0 at Wembley in April and are three points clear at the top of their four-team group A3 after four matches. Another win against Spain would secure qualification for next year's tournament in Brazil.

Source: Reuters
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