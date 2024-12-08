Captains hail brilliant Brook after England seal series

Harry Brook was a bit-part player on Sunday as England's seamers bowled them to victory over New Zealand in the second test, but both captains were united in their view that the 25-year-old had played a decisive role in the match.

While Brook arrived in Wellington having scored a fine 171 in England's eight-wicket victory in the series opener in Christchurch last week, the consensus was that his 123 on day one of the second test was even better.

"You look down that scorecard, there's one guy that took it away from us," said crestfallen New Zealand captain Tom Latham.

"I think on a surface that was offering enough for our bowlers, the way Harry played in that first innings was outstanding.

"To play in the way that he did, it just puts you under pressure from ball one, and he played some incredible shots that you don't see from other teams around the world."

Brook, who was named Player of the Match in Wellington, has now scored three centuries in four tests over two tours in New Zealand with his 678 runs coming at an average of a shade under 97.

Such bald statistics, while impressive, can never tell the full tale of the circumstances of an innings - the position of the team in the match and the wicket on which a batter has to score runs.

In both tests, Brook came in with his team struggling and on both occasions he initially sparked England's revival in a big fifth-wicket partnership with Ollie Pope.

For England captain Ben Stokes, Brook and Pope resurrecting the first innings on a Basin Reserve wicket he described as a "snake pit" made their batting all the more impressive.

"To have the skill to be able to go out and play like that was just absolutely phenomenal," he said.

"We've been unbelievable with the ball but I think the way that Harry Brook and Ollie Pope played on day one set this game up for us.

"Brookie thought that putting the pressure back onto the New Zealand bowls is exactly what was needed. Knocking them off their length and hitting the same ball over mid-off, over cover, backing away and hitting it over gully.

"It just made it so, so hard for New Zealand to be able to consistently run up and put the ball in the areas that they wanted to."

England's win in Wellington gave them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series ahead of the third tests in Hamilton, which starts on Saturday.