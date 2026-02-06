Captains tip 300-run barrier at T20 World Cup to fall

NEW DELHI, Feb 6 : A combination of smaller grounds, quick outfields and increasingly fearless batting may lead teams to exceed 300 runs mark for the first time at a Twenty20 World Cup, reckon England captain Harry Brook and his India counterpart, Suryakumar Yadav.

That barrier has been breached three times in T20 Internationals but Sri Lanka's 260-6 against Kenya in the 2007 World Cup remains the highest score in the tournament's history.

"There are plenty of grounds in India where there could be a score of 300-plus," Brook said at the captains' media briefing ahead of the 20-team tournament beginning on Saturday.

"The wickets look like they're quite good wickets at the minute - rapid outfields and fairly short boundaries.

"So yeah, you've just got to go out there and be fearless ... and don't worry about getting out and just keep on trying to take the balls on as much as possible."

Having posted one of the three 300-plus totals in T20 Internationals, against South Africa last year, England have the batting firepower to do it again.

The twice champions have arguably the most lethal opening pair in Phil Salt and Jos Buttler, while Brook himself boasts of a 152-plus strike rate in this format.

While both Brook and Suryakumar, being batters, would personally relish the conditions, as captains of their respective sides, they would have to find ways to hem in rivals.

"The game is actually moving very fast," Suryakumar said.

"It is harsh on bowlers, yes, but we can't do anything. I'm happy that I'm a batter, but I do feel for my bowlers and other bowlers as well.

"But yeah, people are trying to seize the moments in the game, enjoying it, becoming more fearless - obviously, good entertainment for the crowd coming in."

India are bidding to be the first team to successfully defend their title and also become the first host to win a T20 World Cup.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram said his bowlers were up for the challenge.

"It's not an easy gig, especially when you get to a country where the wickets are really, really good, boundaries can be a little bit smaller and the batters really enjoy themselves," Markram said.

"So it's a nice opportunity and challenge for the bowlers - that's how our unit sees it and they're going to take that challenge on.

"The odds are probably stacked against them, but they're going to focus on the challenge and get into the battle and see where they end up."