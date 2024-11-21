Capuozzo returns for Italy to face All Blacks, Brex named captain

TURIN, Italy : Italy fullback Ange Capuozzo has returned from a head injury in Gonzalo Quesada's side named on Thursday for their final Autumn Series test against New Zealand this weekend in Turin where Juan Ignacio Brex will captain the team.

Capuozzo was an early casualty in Italy's 50-18 loss to Argentina this month and forced to miss last weekend's win over Georgia due to the head injury assessment protocols, where he was replaced by Matt Gallagher who drops out of the squad.

Italy are without regular captain Michele Lamaro, who suffered a shoulder injury early in Sunday's 20-17 win over Georgia, and centre Brex will wear the captain's armband while Manuel Zuliani replaces flanker Lamaro in the side.

Federico Ruzza comes back into the second row after missing the Georgia game with a rib injury, with Niccolo Cannone dropping to the bench.

Quesada has made six changes from the side which struggled before beating Georgia as they face an All Blacks team smarting from their 30-29 loss to France in Paris last weekend.

Martin Page-Relo comes in at scrumhalf with Alessandro Garbisi dropping to the bench, Gianmarco Lucchesi is at hooker replacing Giacomo Nicotera and prop Marco Riccioni is chosen ahead of Simone Ferrari.

Team:

15-Ange Capuozzo, 14-Jacopo Trulla, 13-Juan Ignacio Brex (captain), 12-Tommaso Menoncello, 11-Monty Ioane, 10-Paolo Garbisi, 9-Martin Page-Relo, 8-Ross Vintcent, 7-Manuel Zuliani, 6-Sebastian Negri, 5-Dino Lamb, 4-Federico Ruzza, 3-Marco Riccioni, 2-Gianmarco Lucchesi, 1-Danilo Fischetti

Replacements:

16-Giacomo Nicotera, 17-Mirco Spagnolo, 18-Simone Ferrari, 19-Niccolo Cannone, 20-Alessandro Izekor, 21-Alessandro Garbisi, 22-Leonardo Marin, 23-Marco Zanon