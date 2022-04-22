Caretaker manager Jackson urges Burnley to build on Southampton win

Burnley are a point from safety after Thursday's 2-0 win over Southampton and caretaker manager Mike Jackson urged his players to use the result as a platform to secure their Premier League survival.

Goals from Connor Roberts and Nathan Collins secured Burnley's fifth win of the season.

The Clarets, who sacked long-serving manager Sean Dyche last week, are 18th on 28 points, a point behind Everton, though the Merseyside club have a game in hand.

Burnley next host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday and Jackson said the squad was showing great spirit.

"Everyone has come together and it's a great result and we're really pleased," he said.

"I've said to them that they have to enjoy the game when they win. I've seen in the last few days how they've been and how much it's meant to them. We keep seeing that spirit and they've gone and delivered it, we're just here to help them.

"For us, we have to make sure in that Wolves game, we go and deliver, keep the same spirit and same togetherness, and take it into the next game."