Caretaker manager Skubala to remain in charge of the Leeds' upcoming matches

Caretaker manager Michael Skubala will remain in charge of Leeds United's "upcoming fixtures", including this weekend's match at relegation rivals Everton, the club said on Tuesday.

No head coach has been announced since Jesse Marsch was sacked last week.

They are one place above the relegation zone.

"Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will carry on supporting Michael, alongside the backroom team already in place," the club said in a statement.

"I have really enjoyed the experience and the team and staff have responded well," Skubala said. "It is an honour to be on the touchline at this club."

Skubala, Gallardo and Armas took charge of the Premier League double-header against Manchester United, with Leeds drawing 2-2 at Old Trafford before losing at Elland Road.

"We will continue work tirelessly to help to push on up the table in the short term, whilst the board focus on the long term future of the team," Skubala added.