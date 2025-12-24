Carey's masterclass standing up to the stumps wins Boland's trust

MELBOURNE, Dec 24 : ‌Bowling with the wicketkeeper standing up to the stumps can bruise a fast bowler's ego, but Australia paceman Scott Boland said Alex Carey's stellar glovework in the ongoing Ashes series has helped him grow comfortable with it.

Carey's wicketkeeping masterclass has been a key factor in Australia's unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series and the 34-year-old was particularly impressive in the second test at the Gabba, where he stood ‌up to Boland and Michael Neser.

With the wicketkeeper breathing down their ‌necks, English batters were pretty much confined to the crease, which meant the home bowlers did not really need to vary their length.

"I've just never really bowled to the keeper up to the stumps before," Boland told reporters ahead of the Boxing Day test.

"Everyone wants to be a fast bowler, and you don’t really like the keeper up to the stumps.

"But I’ve ‍seen over the last month how effective it is and how still I can keep their batters by Alex being up to the stumps.”

Wicketkeepers typically stand farther back from the stumps when facing fast bowlers to give themselves more time to react to the high speed and bounce of ​the ball, reducing the risk of ‌missed catches.

Even from close range, Carey showed tremendous reflexes to pouch a thick edge from Ben Stokes after the England captain had nicked a Neser delivery ​in the second innings.

Dismissals like that gave confidence to Boland that he could continue bowling his edge-inducing ⁠length balls regardless of where Carey stood.

“I ‌just need to trust that the length balls I bowl to try and nick guys ​off is the same length I bowl when he’s up to the stumps or back," the 36-year-old said.

"The Gabba was pretty bouncy and he was up ‍to the stumps for a bit of it and catching balls above waist-high and I bowled ⁠a bouncer and he caught that, so I have full trust in him up there."

Former Australia wicketkeeper Ian ​Healy called Carey "clearly the best ‌in the world", while teammate Steve Smith termed him a "freak".