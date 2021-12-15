Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Chess-Carlsen may not defend world title due to lack of motivation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Carlsen may not defend chess world title due to lack of motivation

Carlsen may not defend chess world title due to lack of motivation

FILE PHOTO: Norwegian chess player Magnus Carlsen participates at the Energy Denmark Champions Battle 2019 in Circus Building, Copenhagen, Denmark May 22, 2019. Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

15 Dec 2021 03:04AM (Updated: 15 Dec 2021 03:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Norway's Magnus Carlsen said on Tuesday he no longer felt motivated to defend his world chess championship title but wanted to continue playing the game.

The 31-year-old Carlsen claimed his fifth world chess crown nL1N2SV1HH in Dubai on Friday with a crushing 7.5-3.5 victory against Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi.

"It's been clear to me for most of the year that this world championship should be the last," Carlsen was quoted as saying by The Guardian in a podcast. "It doesn't mean as much anymore as it once did.

"For those who expect me to play the world championship next time, the chance that they will be disappointed is very great.

"It is important for me to say that I do intend to play chess. I will continue to play chess, it gives me a lot of joy. But the world championship has not been so pleasurable."

Top-ranked Carlsen said he would be ready to let go of his world title unless his next opponent was 18-year-old Iranian-French player Alireza Firouzja, who is the world number two.

Firouzja needs to qualify from an eight-player candidates tournament to earn the right to play Carlsen.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us