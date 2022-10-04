Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Carlyle-led consortium offers to buy less than 10% stake in Serie A's media company: Letter
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Carlyle-led consortium offers to buy less than 10% stake in Serie A's media company: Letter

04 Oct 2022 05:06AM (Updated: 04 Oct 2022 05:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN: A consortium of private equity funds led by Carlyle Group is ready to take a stake of less than 10 per cent in a new media company holding Serie A's broadcasting rights, a copy of the consortium's letter seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

The funds, which have dubbed their consortium 'Love for Football', would pay at closing a significant part of the price to Serie A clubs and the league itself, with the rest due over the following three years.

The 'Love for Football' consortium said in the letter that based on a preliminary assessment their offer would value Serie A's media company more than that belonging to Spain's Liga or France's Ligue 1 by applying a higher multiple to core profit.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.