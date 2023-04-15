Logo
Sport

Carlyle in talks to take stake in Manchester United - Sky News
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 16 - First Leg - Manchester United v Real Betis - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - March 9, 2023 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the lobby outside the Carlyle Group offices in Washington, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
15 Apr 2023 04:30PM (Updated: 15 Apr 2023 04:30PM)
U.S. buyout firm Carlyle Group Inc is in talks about a "major" investment in Manchester United soccer club as the auction of the Premier League team enters its final stages, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Carlyle was one of handful parties vying for a minority stake in the Old Trafford club, the report said, adding that the exact details of the proposal, including the investment amount and deal structure, were yet to be finalised.

Carlyle and Manchester United did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

United's American owners, the Glazer family, launched a formal sale process late last year and have received several bids, including from Qatar's Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe.

Sports industry news site Sportico reported earlier this month that Manchester United would accept a third round of bids from prospective buyers at the end of April.

    The Glazers bought Manchester United in 2005 for 790 million pounds in a highly leveraged deal that has been criticised for loading debt on to the club.

Source: Reuters

