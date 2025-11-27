Carney will go to Washington for soccer draw, says he will see Trump

OTTAWA :Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Wednesday he would travel to Washington next week for the 2026 soccer World Cup draw, adding that he would see U.S. President Donald Trump at the event.

Carney told reporters he had had a short conversation with Trump on Tuesday, but said talks on a trade deal in key sectors not yet restarted. Trump ended the talks last month after the province of Ontario ran an advertisement using video of former President Ronald Reagan saying tariffs cause trade wars and economic disaster.