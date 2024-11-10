Carreras and Matera back for Argentina as they prepare to face Ireland

BUENOS AIRES : Argentina have recalled veteran loose forward Pablo Matera from suspension and added flyhalf Santiago Carreras to their squad for their remaining November tests after they beat Italy in Udine on Saturday.

The Argentine rugby union said on Sunday the pair would replace Efrain Elias and Geronimo Prisciantelli in the squad for the next two internationals, against Ireland in Dublin on Friday and France in Paris on Nov. 22.

Matera, who has won 107 caps, was suspended for the 50-18 win over Italy on Saturday after being sent off in the deciding Rugby Championship clash in South Africa in September.

Carreras joins the squad after struggling with a calf injury.

Argentina travelled to Dublin on Sunday and will name their team on Wednesday for the Ireland match.

