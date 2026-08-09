Carrick cautious after Mount's injury scare in PSG friendly

Aug 9 : Manchester United manager Michael Carrick played down concerns over Mason Mount after the England midfielder was forced off with an injury during Saturday's 1-1 pre-season draw with Paris St Germain, saying the club had taken a cautious approach.

Mount, 27, was forced off inside 20 minutes in Gothenburg after appearing to suffer a foot injury following a challenge during the friendly, with Tyler Fletcher replacing the midfielder.

"He got kicked," Carrick told reporters of Mount, who has played sparingly due to various injuries since joining the club from Chelsea in 2023.

"We just wanted to be careful and look after him. We've been lucky with injuries so far, so we wanted to be careful."

United trailed 1-0 after Ibrahim Mbaye's opener inside two minutes for PSG, but Bryan Mbeumo levelled before halftime to earn Carrick's side a draw.

Carrick said he was encouraged by his side's performance against the French champions.

"The things that we were trying to get out of the game, a lot of it was there," the 45-year-old told the club's television channel.

"It's good sometimes that the boys have to problem-solve and find their way a little bit. We don't want to always give them the answers, when we don't have to.

"It prepares them a little bit for the season as well. In that respect, there are a lot of things people don't always see that we were quite happy with. There were some good signs there."

United begin their Premier League campaign against promoted Hull City on August 22 after friendlies against Leeds United and AC Milan.