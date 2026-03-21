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Carrick fumes over penalty decisions as Man United held by Bournemouth
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Carrick fumes over penalty decisions as Man United held by Bournemouth

Carrick fumes over penalty decisions as Man United held by Bournemouth

Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - March 20, 2026 Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick before the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

21 Mar 2026 07:01AM
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BOURNEMOUTH, England, March 20 : Manchester United manager Michael Carrick slammed the officiating in his side's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth after his team were denied a penalty, only to concede one in similar circumstances and have defender Harry Maguire sent off. 

With United leading 2-1, Amad Diallo looked to have been pulled and shoved in the box but a VAR review decided that there was not enough contact to warrant a penalty, and minutes later referee Stuart Attwell pointed to the spot after a similar tussle between Maguire and Bournemouth striker Evanilson. 

"I think they're both penalties and it's a massive moment in the game, and it ended up chaos after that. Massive moment, and I don't understand how you can give one and not the other, it's crazy," Carrick told the BBC. 

"If that's what he (Attwell)  believes is a penalty to start with, then the second one has to be. I don't understand how you can't give that."

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The failure to award a penalty for the incident with Diallo saw United go from potentially being 3-1 up to dropping two points in a 2-2 draw, but Carrick paid tribute to his side for their courage following the sending-off of Maguire. 

"To go with 10 men for so long and having to make changes, the boys off the bench finishing the game did really well. Delighted with that, seeing off the last moments that could've been really difficult, but we coped well," he said. 

United enter the international break in third place in the table on 55 points, 15 behind leaders Arsenal and six adrift of Manchester City, and Carrick, appointed interim head coach in January following the departure of Ruben Amorim, does not expect the break to disrupt his side's momentum. 

"Boys are going away, and it feels a lot because of the international break, but we'll be ready for Leeds (United) when it comes," he said.

Source: Reuters
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