Carrick to lead Man Utd against Arsenal as Rangnick awaits work visa
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - December 2, 2018 RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Villarreal v Manchester United - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - November 23, 2021 Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick looks on during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Pablo Morano
30 Nov 2021 08:24PM (Updated: 30 Nov 2021 08:23PM)
Manchester United interim coach Ralf Rangnick will be unable to take charge of the team for Thursday's Premier League clash with Arsenal as his work visa is yet to be finalised, the club said on Tuesday, adding Michael Carrick will remain caretaker.

United named German Rangnick as interim boss until the end of the season following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Rangnick, 63, will then continue in a consultancy role for a further two years.

"Rangnick was announced as interim manager on Monday but, while the club follows the regulatory process around a work visa, Carrick will continue at the helm," United said in a statement on their website.

Former United midfielder Carrick, who was one of Solskjaer's assistants, took charge of the team for their Champions League victory at Villarreal last week and oversaw Sunday's 1-1 league draw at Chelsea.

United are eighth in the table with 18 points from 13 games.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rohith Nair)

Source: Reuters

