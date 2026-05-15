Carrick says his future as Man United manager will be decided soon

May 15 : Michael Carrick said his future as Manchester United manager will be decided soon, as he looks to end the season on a high with a top-three Premier League finish, four places above their position in January when he took over as interim head coach.

Carrick helped United clinch 10 wins in 15 top-flight games to ensure a place in next season's Champions League. A point against Nottingham Forest on Sunday will seal United's third-place finish.

"The future for me is going to be decided pretty soon. We knew that was going to be towards the end of the season, if not the end of the season, so nothing's changed," Carrick told reporters on Friday, ahead of their final home game of the campaign.

"There's no big swing on that. That is what it is, you know. Obviously, whatever's beyond that is pretty close around the corner anyway."

Media reports have said that Carrick, a former United midfielder, has already been offered the role of permanent manager.

"It's a unique football club, special, special football club," said Carrick, who had a brief stint as the club's caretaker manager in 2021 before managing Middlesbrough.

"I'm immensely proud to have come back and to be part of it, to help as a supporter. As an ex-player and an ex-employee is one thing, but as a pure supporter and caring about the club so much, to be in a position to come back and help as a group to move forward was important."

CASEMIRO FIT FOR LAST HOME GAME

United midfielder Casemiro, who is set to leave in the close season after four years at the club, called for Carrick to be retained as permanent manager earlier this month.

Carrick said Casemiro, who missed last weekend's trip to Sunderland, will be fit for his last game at Old Trafford.

"Casemiro is available... he gave absolutely everything in every aspect, knowing that it was going to come to an end at the end of the season," Carrick said about the Brazilian midfielder, who has played 146 matches for United since 2022.

Striker Benjamin Sesko, who also missed the Sunderland game, is not fully fit, the manager added.

Netherlands centre back Matthijs de Ligt, however, is likely to face months more on the sidelines and miss the World Cup, as United announced on Friday that the 26-year-old had undergone surgery for a back injury that has kept him out since November.

Asked to evaluate the season, Carrick said he was happy with the improvement United have made after finishing 15th in the Premier League last season.

"I think, to make the big step to get back into the Champions League is good... and I'm absolutely happy with the work that we've done so far," he said.

United will end the season with a trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on May 24.