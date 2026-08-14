Carrick seeks to build on revival as Man United chase return to elite

MANCHESTER, England, Aug 14 : For the first time in years, optimism rather than uncertainty surrounds Manchester United heading into a new Premier League campaign.

Manager Michael Carrick's appointment on a permanent basis has given the club a sense of direction after an outstanding spell as interim manager transformed their fortunes last season.

Taking charge last January, the former United midfielder oversaw a remarkable revival that lifted them to third place in the Premier League and secured a return to the Champions League.

Carrick's greatest achievement was restoring balance and confidence to a squad that had looked disjointed. United became harder to beat, more coherent in possession and far more threatening going forward.

His familiarity with the club's traditions and expectations also resonated with supporters eager to see a former player lead the rebuild.

The foundations remain strong. Captain Bruno Fernandes is coming off another exceptional campaign in which he was named the Premier League Player of the Season and set the league's all-time season assist record.

Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, all recruited last year, were among the driving forces in the improvement, and young talents like Kobbie Mainoo offer further reasons for optimism.

United have reinforced their midfield with Belgian playmaker Youri Tielemans and Brazil international Andrey Santos.

RASHFORD RETURN

One of the most intriguing storylines is the expected reintegration of Marcus Rashford. After loan spells away from Old Trafford with Aston Villa and Barcelona, and an encouraging return to the England squad at the World Cup, the forward is back with his boyhood club.

He has not played for United since he fell out of favour with former manager Ruben Amorim in December of 2024.

Carrick has publicly indicated that Rashford remains part of his plans. The pair share a long history dating back to when they were teammates during the early part of Rashford's senior career, and Carrick will hope he can help the 28-year-old rediscover the form that made him one of the league's most feared attackers.

There are still questions for United to answer. Consistency could be the biggest issue separating them from title favourites Manchester City and Arsenal with the added demands of Champions League football.

Defensively, United must demonstrate that last season's improvement can be sustained over a full campaign.

Harry Maguire's resurgence under Carrick helped stabilise their defence and the centre back will be determined to respond after being omitted from Thomas Tuchel's England World Cup squad.

Argentine Lisandro Martinez's return to full fitness will also be important.

While expectations are lofty again at Old Trafford, a realistic target is securing another top-four finish while establishing the club as a competitive Champions League side.

After several disappointing seasons, United enter a new campaign with momentum. Whether Carrick can carry that into a sustained challenge for major honours will be one of the defining stories of the Premier League season.

United start the season at promoted Hull City on August 22.