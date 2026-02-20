Carrick sidesteps Ratcliffe immigration row, reinforces Man Utd's values

Feb 20 : Manchester United manager Michael Carrick avoided wading into the controversy surrounding club owner Jim Ratcliffe's immigration comments, instead emphasising the club's proud tradition of equality and global reach on Friday.

British billionaire Ratcliffe said he was sorry he had offended some people by saying the country had been "colonised by immigrants" - a comment that drew a rebuke from Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"It is not my place to add to that. Enough has been said in that regard," Carrick told reporters ahead of Monday's Premier League trip to Everton.

"What I can say is that I have been around this club many years and we always make a huge impact globally and we are really responsible for that."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Carrick was keen to highlight the club's values, drawing on his long association with Old Trafford as player, staff member and supporter.

'EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND RESPECT'

"We are really proud of the environment and culture we've got at the club," Carrick added.

"Equality, diversity and respect for each other is something we look to carry through every day. I have travelled the world and know what this club means to an awful lot of people.

"I am fully aware of the responsibility and we try to carry that out every day... I am proud of what the club stands for and has done for so long."

Asked whether Ratcliffe's comments had undermined unity in United's internationally diverse squad, Carrick insisted team spirit remained strong.

"We have a really strong group, whether that is the players or the staff. We are in constant communication anyway. We are here to support each other and help each other in whatever way we can," the interim boss said.

"The boys have been in good spirits this week. We've had some time off which has been important for a refresh and a bit of a deep breath after the short time we've been together to digest everything and then come back and focus on what's next.

"We are looking forward to the next game at this stage. We are here to help each other and support each other in whatever way we can."

Carrick said midfielder Mason Mount is getting closer to a return from injury while defender Matthijs de Ligt is not yet ready. United are fourth in the league standings with 45 points from 26 matches.