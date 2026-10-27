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Carrick stays on as Manchester United boss, takes training after crisis talks
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Carrick stays on as Manchester United boss, takes training after crisis talks

Carrick stays on as Manchester United boss, takes training after crisis talks

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - October 25, 2026 Manchester United manager Michael Carrick looks dejected as he applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Chris Radburn EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..

27 Oct 2026 08:08PM
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MANCHESTER, England, Oct 27 : Michael Carrick remained in charge of Manchester United on Tuesday and led training at Carrington, giving the under-pressure manager and his players another opportunity to revive a season that has drifted alarmingly off course.

Carrick's future had appeared in serious doubt after Sunday's 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth extended United's winless run to eight matches in all competitions and left them hovering one point above the Premier League relegation zone.

Senior club officials held talks on Monday amid mounting speculation over Carrick's position, with potential replacements already being linked to the job. But no decision was announced and the former United midfielder reported for work as normal, overseeing preparations for Saturday's trip to Chelsea.

Source: Reuters
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