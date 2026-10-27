Carrick stays on as Manchester United boss, takes training after crisis talks

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 27 : Michael Carrick remained in charge of Manchester United on Tuesday and led training at Carrington, giving the under-pressure manager and his players another opportunity to revive a season that has drifted alarmingly off course.

Carrick's future had appeared in serious doubt after Sunday's 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth extended United's winless run to eight matches in all competitions and left them hovering one point above the Premier League relegation zone.

Senior club officials held talks on Monday amid mounting speculation over Carrick's position, with potential replacements already being linked to the job. But no decision was announced and the former United midfielder reported for work as normal, overseeing preparations for Saturday's trip to Chelsea.