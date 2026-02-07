Carrick urges no ‘knee‑jerk’ managerial decision amid United surge

Feb 7 : Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick said he is relishing his spell in charge but will not get carried away with talk of taking the job permanently despite overseeing three wins from his opening three matches.

United have revived their push for a top‑four Premier League finish with victories over leaders Arsenal, Manchester City and Fulham in the past month, following a turbulent period that saw manager Ruben Amorim’s departure and an FA Cup third‑round exit.

As the club continues its search for a full‑time manager, Carrick said recent results will not prompt a hasty decision.

"I think I'm fully aware of the role I'm doing here and the responsibility I've got," Carrick told reporters in Manchester ahead of Saturday's Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur.

"We want to be successful. I want the club to be successful beyond the end of the season. If that's me, if that's somebody else at this stage, I can't control that and we'll see what happens.

"The results over a short period of time don't change that. If they have changed that, there's something wrong. It can't be so knee-jerk either way, whether it's really good or whether there are a few issues we need to solve. It's steady progress, really."

Carrick, who made 464 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions during his playing career, lifting five Premier League titles and one Champions League trophy with the club, added he is at home at Old Trafford.

"I'm loving what I'm doing," the 44-year-old said.

"I feel at home here but I fully understand the situation, so I'm not getting too carried away."

United are currently fourth in the Premier League with 41 points in 24 games, 12 behind leaders Arsenal.