Carsley hopes to earn the right to manage England again

Former England interim manager Lee Carsley said he hopes to "earn the right" to manage the senior team again, while remaining committed to the under-21 side as they prepare to defend their European Championship crown.

The 51-year-old Carsley won five of his six games as caretaker manager, replacing Gareth Southgate, who resigned following England's Euros final loss to Spain.

"It's something that I enjoyed doing but ultimately, like I've said in the past, you've definitely got to earn the right to be in that position and I can only do my best," Carsley told British media on Wednesday.

"I feel happy and trusted doing what I’m doing so we will see what happens in the future."

Former Ireland midfielder Carsley's last game in charge was a 5-0 win over Ireland in November that secured England's promotion to the Nations League's top tier.

"To get the last win at Wembley was a great feeling. It was a bit surreal then following that because I was coming off such a high and then going back to the day job," he said.

England begin their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign at Wembley against Albania on Friday and play Latvia on March 24.