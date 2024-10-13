Carsley says he has not formally applied for England manager's job on permanent basis

England interim manager Lee Carsley said he had not made a formal application to become their permanent boss and added that he felt privileged to be given the opportunity to manage the senior side.

Having managed England Under-21s since 2021 and leading them to the European Under-21 Championship title last year, Carsley is overseeing England's September Nations League fixtures with a view to staying on throughout the autumn as they search for a full-time successor to Gareth Southgate.

While the 50-year-old started his stint with a comfortable 2-0 win over Ireland in the Nations League, followed by another 2-0 victory against Finland, Carsley met his first wave of criticism after England slipped to a shock 2-1 loss to Greece at Wembley on Thursday.

"I didn't formally apply for it," Carsley told talkSPORT on Saturday. "Because I've been with the Under-21s.

"I'm really happy doing my job, but I'm an employee of the Football Association (FA), and I was asked to take the senior team, which is a privilege; it was the proudest moment of my career so far.

"Really honoured with the chance to manage the senior team, I'm in a really fortunate position, I'm on the inside and I can see how much potential this team's got.

"I've said all along, it's one of the best jobs in world football, there's not many jobs where you've got a chance of winning, I believe the coach that comes in has got a really good chance of winning and we deserve the best one that's out there."

England, second in Group F of their Nations League with six points from three matches, next take a trip to Finland later on Sunday.