Caruso steers Italy to 1-0 win over Belgium in Women's Euro 2025

SION, Switzerland :Italy won their first match in the Women's European Championship since 2017 as Arianna Caruso struck in the 44th minute to give them a 1-0 win over Belgium in their Group B opener on Thursday.

Lucia Di Guglielmo's quick pass from the right found Caruso unguarded just outside the box and the Bayern Munich midfielder calmly curled a right-footed shot away from keeper Lisa Lichtfus to find the net by the near post.

"It was what we wanted, the first match is always complicated," coach Andrea Soncin told RAI after Italy made their first winning start in the tournament since 2009.

"We can definitely improve and we must if we want to continue to grow, but I am happy with the attitude we showed."

Player of the match Caruso probed the Belgian defence with multiple attempts in the first 20 minutes, after the match began with a minute's silence following the death of Portuguese national men's team striker Diogo Jota in a car accident.

Belgium had more of the ball in the first half and made 10 attempts, two more than Italy, but failed to take the lead when Mariam Toloba shot wide in the 26th minute and Tessa Wullaert missed the target from close range four minutes before Caruso's goal.

Lichtfus's quick reflexes saved Cristiana Girelli's close range back-flick in the 64th minute to keep Belgium in the game, but the 2022 quarter-finalists were unable to find an equaliser as Italy comfortably held on to ensure victory.

Italy will continue their campaign against Portugal on Monday, while Belgium play world champions Spain.

"Feet on the ground," Soncin cautioned.