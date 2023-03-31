Logo
Sport

CAS upholds life ban on former Haiti federation vice-president Grant
31 Mar 2023 02:20AM (Updated: 31 Mar 2023 02:20AM)
FIFA's life ban on former Haitian Football Federation vice-president Rosnick Grant from the sport will be upheld, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Thursday.

Soccer's world governing body investigated Grant as part of a probe into ex-Haitian football federation president Yves Jean-Bart following allegations of sexual harassment.

FIFA's Ethics Committee identified Grant as one of the perpetrators of sexual abuse and imposed a life ban on him in 2021.

The fine imposed on Grant was reduced to 35,000 Swiss francs ($38,000), from 100,000 Swiss francs, due to the disproportionate salary conditions he was subject to in Haiti.

Jean-Bart's life ban was overturned by CAS in February.

($1 = 0.9140 Swiss francs)

Source: Reuters

