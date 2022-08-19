Logo
Casemiro intent on joining Man United, Ancelotti says
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Liverpool v Real Madrid - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France - May 28, 2022 Real Madrid's Casemiro celebrates after winning the Champions League REUTERS/Molly Darlington

19 Aug 2022 07:08PM (Updated: 19 Aug 2022 07:30PM)
MADRID: Casemiro wants to leave Real Madrid in order to sign for Premier League side Manchester United, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday (Aug 19)

"Casemiro wants a new challenge and we understand his feeling, I do not think there is a way back," Ancelotti told a news conference on Friday.

"I have spoken with him. Casemiro, for what he has done and the person he is, we must respect that desire. The negotiations are ongoing right now, it is not official yet, he is still our player but his will is to leave."

Reuters understands that the 30-year-old midfielder is to sign a four- to five-year deal at United with wages of around 16 million euros (US$16.10 million) per year.

United's first offer to Real Madrid for the Brazilian is around 70 million euros, British media reports said.

Source: Reuters/gs

