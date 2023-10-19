Casemiro to miss trip to Sheffield United with injury

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro will miss their Premier League game at Sheffield United on Saturday after picking up an injury on international duty, the club said on Thursday.

Casemiro was absent from training on Thursday as the team reunited following the international break.

He had played in both Brazil's World Cup qualifiers, playing 79 minutes in their home 1-1 draw against Venezuela before playing the whole game in a 2-0 loss at Uruguay.

"(Casemiro) remained in Brazil, on the club's advice, to recover as swiftly as possible from a small issue picked up while playing for his country," United said.

The 31-year-old is expected to be back at Carrington early next week to resume training, the club added.

However, Casemiro will also miss the home game against Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday after being sent off in their 3-2 defeat to Galatasaray on Oct. 3.