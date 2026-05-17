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Catalan Grand Prix red-flagged after crash involving Acosta and Alex Marquez
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Catalan Grand Prix red-flagged after crash involving Acosta and Alex Marquez

Catalan Grand Prix red-flagged after crash involving Acosta and Alex Marquez

MotoGP - Catalunya Grand Prix - Circuit de Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain - May 17, 2026 General view of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Pedro Acosta, Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez, and Trackhouse Racing's Raul Fernandez in action during the MotoGP race REUTERS/Nacho Doce

17 May 2026 08:49PM
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May 17 : The Catalan Grand Prix was red-flagged halfway through the race on Sunday after Pedro Acosta's KTM broke down, resulting in Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez crashing into him.

Acosta was leading the race on lap 12 of 24 when his bike suddenly lost power on the straight near turn 10 and the Spaniard desperately tried to warn the riders behind him.

However, second-placed Marquez had no time to react, hitting the back of the KTM before he and his Ducati bike went towards the wall and then cartwheeled through the air.

The wheel from Marquez's bike also hit VR46 Racing's Fabio Di Giannantonio who went down.

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The medical team confirmed all riders were conscious but Marquez was taken away in an ambulance and would not be involved in the restart.

Race directors said the race would be restarted for 13 laps with grid positions based on the standings as of lap 11.

Source: Reuters
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