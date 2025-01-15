Cates, Chapman and Logan to share Match of the Day presenting duties

(Fixes slug, no change to story)

Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan will replace Gary Lineker as Match of the Day presenters from next season, the BBC said on Wednesday, the first time the role will be shared between three presenters.

Lineker's departure from the football highlights show was announced in November last year, with the former England striker stepping down from his role after 25 years at the end of this season.

Cates, Chapman and Logan will be the sixth set of main presenters on the programme, which is the longest-running football show in the world having launched in 1964.

Logan has previously stepped in for Lineker on Match of the Day, along with presenting major sporting events including the World Cup, while Chapman has been the host of MOTD2, a companion show, since 2013. Cates will continue to work for Sky Sports.