Cavani strikes as Man United scrape draw at Newcastle
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Manchester United - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - December 27, 2021 Manchester United's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their first goal with Alex Telles and Marcus Rashford REUTERS/Scott Heppell

28 Dec 2021 06:09AM (Updated: 28 Dec 2021 06:16AM)
NEWCASTLE, England: Substitute Edinson Cavani scored in the second half to help Manchester United salvage a 1-1 draw at struggling Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday after the home side missed a string of chances.

The result left United seventh in the standings on 28 points from 17 games, behind sixth-placed West Ham on goal difference, while Newcastle stayed 19th on 11 points from 19 matches.

Cavani netted an opportunist 71st-minute goal after Allan Saint-Maximin gave the home side a seventh-minute lead with a fine individual effort, side-stepping two markers before he fired past David De Gea.

The visiting goalkeeper kept a lethargic United afloat with an array of good saves as Newcastle always looked dangerous on the break, with home striker Callum Wilson also having a goal ruled out for offside in the 38th minute.

Saint-Maximin spurned a sitter early in the second half and De Gea then made a pair of stops in quick succession before Cavani beat home keeper Martin Dubravka at the second attempt after his initial shot was blocked.

United then barely survived a late Newcastle onslaught as Jacob Murphy hit the post and De Gea clawed Miguel Almiron's shot on the rebound out of the top corner.

Source: Reuters

