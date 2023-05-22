Logo
Cavendish calls press conference amid retirement speculation
Cavendish calls press conference amid retirement speculation

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 4 - Venosa to Lago Laceno - Italy - May 9, 2023 Astana Qazaqstan Team's Mark Cavendish reacts after stage 4 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

22 May 2023 04:24AM
Britain's Mark Cavendish, who is competing in the Giro d'Italia, has called a press conference for Monday "to talk about the rest of the season," his Astana-Qazaqstan team said on Sunday, fuelling speculation about his retirement.

Cavendish celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday at the Italian race, and according to a report from Gazetta dello Sport the sprinter will announce his retirement from cycling at the end of the season.

The Olympic silver medallist, who joined the Astana squad earlier this year, has said he will seek one more stage win on the Tour de France to surpass Eddy Merckx after equalling the all-time record of 34 victories in 2021.

Source: Reuters

