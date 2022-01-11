Logo
Cavendish determined to 'bounce back' after assault during burglary
FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 21 - Chatou to Paris Champs-Elysees - France - July 18, 2021 Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider Mark Cavendish of Britain wearing the green jersey during stage 21 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

11 Jan 2022 01:54PM (Updated: 11 Jan 2022 01:49PM)
British cyclist Mark Cavendish said he would "bounce back" after being assaulted by four armed men during a burglary at his home in November.

Cavendish, 36, said in December that he, his wife and their children were threatened at knifepoint and he was "violently attacked" in the early hours of Nov. 27 at his home.

"You have to bounce back," Cavendish told the BBC. "People have had worse setbacks - it's how you deal with them."

Cavendish added that he was hoping to spend more time with his family.

"I want to spend more time at home and see my kids grow up. I don't want to be tired after training rides and I want to be around at weekends," Cavendish said.

"I have plans, but they can't come to fruition yet as I want to focus on riding. I am fortunate to still ride a bike for a living."

Cavendish enjoyed a remarkable return to form in 2021, sprinting to four stage wins at the Tour de France to equal the record of 34 set by Belgian great Eddy Merckx.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

