Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Cavendish first Briton to win historic Milano-Torino one-day race
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Cavendish first Briton to win historic Milano-Torino one-day race

Cavendish first Briton to win historic Milano-Torino one-day race

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - 2022 Tour de France Presentation - Palais des Congres, Paris, France - October 14, 2021 Mark Cavendish during the presentation for the 2022 Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

16 Mar 2022 11:52PM (Updated: 16 Mar 2022 11:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Mark Cavendish won the 103rd Milano-Torino on Wednesday to become the first British winner of the 199-km one-day race, the oldest race on the international calendar first held in 1876.

The 36-year-old Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl Team rider finished with a time of four hours, 31 minutes and 22 seconds - ahead of Nacer Bouhanni (Team Arkea-Samsic) and Alexander Kristoff (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux).

"I'm particularly happy. This is the perfect team for a one-day race. We never panicked. My team mates did a solid race for me here. This is just incredible the way they've led me out," Cavendish said.

"I like to win any race. I've already won Milan-Sanremo. So now I have won Milano-Torino as well. It's not always a race for sprinters, so I'm happy to have my name on the same record book as some great climbers."

Cavendish enjoyed a remarkable return to form last year, sprinting to four stage wins at the Tour de France to equal the record of 34 set by Belgian great Eddy Merckx.

But a crash in the Six Days of Ghent track meeting in November left the Briton with broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us