Celebrations across the Pacific as All Blacks welcome new Chiefs

In a big week for the Waikato Chiefs, loose forward Samipeni Finau and winger Emoni Narawa have little time to relish making their first All Blacks squad before knuckling down for Saturday's Super Rugby Pacific final.

Tonga-born Finau and Fiji-born Narawa were named in Ian Foster's Rugby Championship squad on Sunday, part of a bumper crop of 10 Chiefs players recognised for a dominant season that will end with a blockbuster against the Canterbury Crusaders.

Flanker Finau was about to tuck into a traditional Sunday feast of chicken and salad with his partner's family when his name was called out during the All Black squad's unveiling in Te Awamutu, a town in the Waikato region.

The 24-year-old blindside knew to be ready to watch the stream on his phone of the event but he had no inkling he would be among the 36 players who now have the inside running for a ticket to this year's World Cup in France.

"Mum was on the phone and there were a few tears there," Finau told reporters.

Narawa, 23, was tipped off that he might make the squad and had a nervous day before tuning in from home with his partner, baby daughter and Chiefs midfielder Alex Nankivell among his rugby-playing house-mates.

Both Narawa and Finau's phones were blowing up with congratulatory calls from relatives across the Pacific.

Finau, who will battle another Tonga-born player in Shannon Frizell for the All Blacks' number six jersey, could become the fourth of his family to play international rugby.

Two of his uncles played for Tonga, and a third played for Japan.

"They messaged me last night just to say how proud they are," he said.

Narawa earned his All Blacks call-up after scoring seven tries in 12 matches this season, part of a marauding Chiefs attack that has averaged more than 33 points a game and loves to run with the ball.

He said cutting down on the McDonalds meals had helped whip himself into shape for a big season.

There was an emotional call home to his parents in Fiji but not so much as a beer cracked in celebration after realising he had made Foster's squad.

"I was quite nervous the whole day, to be honest," he said. "I just had a cup of tea while sitting by myself."

Both he and Finau are now trying to concentrate on Saturday's clash at their home Waikato Stadium against the defending champion Crusaders.

The Chiefs are bidding for their first Super Rugby title since back-to-back championships in 2012-13, while the mighty Crusaders are looking for a seventh championship trophy in as many years under departing coach Scott Robertson.

"I haven't won a Super Rugby title yet," said Finau. "That's where my focus is. Win one for the Chiefs and move on from there."