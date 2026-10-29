Celestini appointed Burnley head coach after Hayen's departure

Oct 28 : Burnley have appointed Fabio Celestini as head coach, the Championship club said on Wednesday, replacing Nicky Hayen, who was sacked last week after a 4-1 defeat by Lincoln City left the club 22nd in the table.

• Celestini, a former Swiss midfielder, comes to England after spending most of his coaching career in his homeland, managing Lausanne-Sport, Lugano, Luzern, Sion and Basel. He led Basel to the Swiss Super League and Swiss Cup titles in 2024-25.

• Celestini joined CSKA Moscow in 2025, taking charge of 40 games and winning the Russian Super Cup during his time at the club.

• “I look at Burnley and I see a club with big potential and players with real quality, who can help us achieve our supporters’ ambitions. I know the situation we are in, and I have lived it before. Our supporters deserve to see a team playing with belief from the first whistle,” the 50-year-old said in a statement.

• Burnley dismissed Hayen after just 14 games in charge. Relegated from the Premier League the previous season, the club have won only once in their last 12 league matches.