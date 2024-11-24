Logo
Sport

Celta fight back to hold 10-man Barca to 2-2 draw
Sport

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Celta Vigo v FC Barcelona - Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - November 23, 2024 FC Barcelona's Dani Olmo in action with Celta Vigo's Javi Rodriguez REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Celta Vigo v FC Barcelona - Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - November 23, 2024 Celta Vigo's Alfon scores their first goal REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Celta Vigo v FC Barcelona - Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - November 23, 2024 Celta Vigo's Javi Rodriguez in action with FC Barcelona's Dani Olmo REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Celta Vigo v FC Barcelona - Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - November 23, 2024 Celta Vigo's Alfon celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Celta Vigo v FC Barcelona - Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - November 23, 2024 Celta Vigo players celebrate with their fans after the match REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
24 Nov 2024 06:21AM
VIGO, Spain : Celta Vigo fought back with two late goals in quick succession to hold LaLiga leaders Barcelona to a highly entertaining 2-2 draw on Saturday.

It looked like Barca were cruising towards victory after they opened a two-goal lead thanks to strikes by captain Raphinha in the 15th minute and by Robert Lewandowski in the 61st, but the script changed after their midfielder Marc Casado was sent off due to a second-yellow card for a foul in the 82nd minute.

With Barca down to 10-men, the home side piled on the pressure and managed to score twice with strikes by substitute Alfonso Gonzalez and Hugo Alvarez in the 84th and 86th minutes respectively.

Barca top the LaLiga standings with 34 points, five ahead of Atletico Madrid in second and seven ahead of third-placed Real Madrid, who have two games in hand.

Source: Reuters

