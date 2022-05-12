Logo
Celtic clinch league title with 1-1 draw at Dundee
Soccer Football - Scottish Premiership - Dundee United v Celtic - Tannadice Park, Dundee, Scotland, Britain - May 11, 2022 Celtic's Georgios Giakoumakis in action REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Soccer Football - Scottish Premiership - Dundee United v Celtic - Tannadice Park, Dundee, Scotland, Britain - May 11, 2022 Celtic's Daizen Maeda in action with Dundee United's Liam Smith REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
12 May 2022 05:07AM (Updated: 12 May 2022 05:07AM)
Celtic clinched the Scottish Premiership title on Wednesday after a 1-1 draw at Dundee United, their 31st league game in a row unbeaten.

Celtic forward Giorgos Giakoumakis scored in the 53rd minute but midfielder Dylan Levitt equalised for Dundee in the 72nd.

Celtic, who also clinched the League Cup earlier in the season, wrapped up their 52nd top flight league title by moving to 90 points, an unassailable four-point lead with one game to play ahead of last year's title winners Rangers.

"I'm so proud of the lads, everyone at the club," captain Callum McGregor told the BBC.

"It's a new group and we've been absolutely relentless since day one.

"These scenes will live in my heart for ever."

Source: Reuters

