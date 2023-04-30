Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Celtic edge Rangers to reach Scottish Cup final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Celtic edge Rangers to reach Scottish Cup final

Celtic edge Rangers to reach Scottish Cup final
Soccer Football - Scottish Cup Semi Final - Rangers v Celtic - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - April 30, 2023 Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers in action with Rangers' Fashion Sakala REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Celtic edge Rangers to reach Scottish Cup final
Soccer Football - Scottish Cup Semi Final - Rangers v Celtic - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - April 30, 2023 General view of Celtic fans inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Celtic edge Rangers to reach Scottish Cup final
Soccer Football - Scottish Cup Semi Final - Rangers v Celtic - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - April 30, 2023 Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi shoots at goal REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Celtic edge Rangers to reach Scottish Cup final
Soccer Football - Scottish Cup Semi Final - Rangers v Celtic - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - April 30, 2023 Rangers' John Lundstram in action with Celtic's Anthony Ralston Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
30 Apr 2023 10:43PM (Updated: 30 Apr 2023 11:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GLASGOW: Celtic kept their hopes of winning a domestic treble alive after beating arch rivals Rangers 1-0 in the Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday thanks to a goal from Jota.

Celtic, who won the Scottish League Cup after beating Rangers in the final in February, are also top of the league with a 13-point lead - one win away from the Scottish Premiership title.

Celtic scored the opener minutes before halftime after Rangers' defence failed to play to the whistle after a potential foul, with Daizen Maeda pouncing on the loose ball to cross for Jota to score with an easy header.

Rangers gave it everything they could in a tense second half but Celtic held on to book a place in the final against second-tier side Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Jun 3.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.