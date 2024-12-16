Celtic edge Rangers in shootout to lift League Cup after thriller

GLASGOW, Scotland : Celtic won the Scottish League Cup with a 5-4 shootout triumph over Rangers after a thrilling final ended 3-3 following extra time in a raucous atmosphere at Hampden Park on Sunday.

After a goalless extra period the game went to penalties with Rangers' Ridvan Yilmaz seeing his effort saved by Kasper Schmeichel before Daizen Maeda secured the win for Celtic.

The kick-off was briefly delayed due to flares in the stadium and there were reports of clashes between fans in central Glasgow earlier on Sunday.

Nedim Bajrami put Rangers ahead four minutes before the break, capitalising on a rebound to slot into an empty net.

However, Celtic took control in the second half as Greg Taylor's deflected shot wrong-footed goalkeeper Jack Butland in the 56th minute before Maeda put the Premiership leaders ahead with a composed finish inside the box four minutes later.

Mohamed Diomande equalised for Rangers with another deflected shot in the 75th before Nicolas Kuhn scored and thought he head won it for Celtic three minutes from time.

However Danilo headed in another Rangers equaliser about 20 seconds after the restart to send the match to extra time.