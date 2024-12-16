Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Celtic edge Rangers in shootout to lift League Cup after thriller
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Celtic edge Rangers in shootout to lift League Cup after thriller

Celtic edge Rangers in shootout to lift League Cup after thriller
Soccer Football - Scottish League Cup - Final - Celtic v Rangers - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - December 15, 2024 Celtic's Callum McGregor lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the League Cup Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
Celtic edge Rangers in shootout to lift League Cup after thriller
Soccer Football - Scottish League Cup - Final - Celtic v Rangers - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - December 15, 2024 Celtic's Daizen Maeda react with teammates during the penalty shoot-out REUTERS/Russell Cheyne TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Celtic edge Rangers in shootout to lift League Cup after thriller
Soccer Football - Scottish League Cup - Final - Celtic v Rangers - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - December 15, 2024 Celtic players celebrate after winning the League Cup REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Celtic edge Rangers in shootout to lift League Cup after thriller
Soccer Football - Scottish League Cup - Final - Celtic v Rangers - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - December 15, 2024 Rangers' James Tavernier, Vaclav Cerny and Ianis Hagi before the start of extra time Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
Celtic edge Rangers in shootout to lift League Cup after thriller
Soccer Football - Scottish League Cup - Final - Celtic v Rangers - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - December 15, 2024 Rangers players during the penalty shoot-out REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
16 Dec 2024 02:52AM (Updated: 16 Dec 2024 02:54AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Scotland : Celtic won the Scottish League Cup with a 5-4 shootout triumph over Rangers after a thrilling final ended 3-3 following extra time in a raucous atmosphere at Hampden Park on Sunday.

After a goalless extra period the game went to penalties with Rangers' Ridvan Yilmaz seeing his effort saved by Kasper Schmeichel before Daizen Maeda secured the win for Celtic.

The kick-off was briefly delayed due to flares in the stadium and there were reports of clashes between fans in central Glasgow earlier on Sunday.

Nedim Bajrami put Rangers ahead four minutes before the break, capitalising on a rebound to slot into an empty net.

However, Celtic took control in the second half as Greg Taylor's deflected shot wrong-footed goalkeeper Jack Butland in the 56th minute before Maeda put the Premiership leaders ahead with a composed finish inside the box four minutes later.

Mohamed Diomande equalised for Rangers with another deflected shot in the 75th before Nicolas Kuhn scored and thought he head won it for Celtic three minutes from time.

However Danilo headed in another Rangers equaliser about 20 seconds after the restart to send the match to extra time.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement