Celtic manager praises composure after late win over Young Boys

GLASGOW : Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers praised his side's composure in their 1-0 Champions League home win over Young Boys Berne on Wednesday after the Glasgow side failed to convert a first-half penalty and were held at bay for 85 minutes.

Celtic's win guaranteed them at least a play-off place as they advanced past the group phase for the first time in 12 years after three wins, three draws and a defeat.

"I thought in the first half we were outstanding with our penetration and our ability to get in behind and we were unfortunate with the goals that were disallowed," said Rodgers, adding that his side refused to panic after Arne Engels' spot-kick was saved.

"We don’t score the penalty but I thought the reaction was good and we responded well. We stayed calm and got to work again on trying to play."

Celtic made the breakthrough five minutes from time when Adam Idah's effort was saved but the rebound hit Youngs Boys skipper Loris Benito on the shin and rolled into an empty net.

"We just kept persevering in the second half and then, eventually, we got our reward," the manager added.

"This is the highest level of club football, where there’s top players in every team and threats in every team, but for us we’ve built through it and played some great football, but showed different ways to win as well."

Celtic complete their group campaign at Aston Villa next Wednesday.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)