Logo
Logo

Sport

Celtic miss out on Champions League as Kairat triumph in shootout
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Celtic miss out on Champions League as Kairat triumph in shootout

Celtic miss out on Champions League as Kairat triumph in shootout
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Play Off - Second Leg - Kairat v Celtic - Ortalyk Stadion, Almaty, Kazakhstan - August 27, 2025 Kairat's Jorginho and teammates celebrate after winning the penalty shootout and qualifying for the UEFA Champions League REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Celtic miss out on Champions League as Kairat triumph in shootout
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Play Off - Second Leg - Kairat v Celtic - Ortalyk Stadion, Almaty, Kazakhstan - August 26, 2025 Celtic's Arne Engels in action with Kairat's Ofri Arad REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Celtic miss out on Champions League as Kairat triumph in shootout
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Play Off - Second Leg - Kairat v Celtic - Ortalyk Stadion, Almaty, Kazakhstan - August 26, 2025 Celtic's Reo Hatate in action with Kairat's Aleksandr Mrynskiy REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Celtic miss out on Champions League as Kairat triumph in shootout
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Play Off - Second Leg - Kairat v Celtic - Ortalyk Stadion, Almaty, Kazakhstan - August 26, 2025 Kairat's Alyaksandr Martynovich in action with Celtic's Daizen Maeda REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Celtic miss out on Champions League as Kairat triumph in shootout
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Play Off - Second Leg - Kairat v Celtic - Ortalyk Stadion, Almaty, Kazakhstan - August 26, 2025 Kairat's Luis Mata in action with Celtic's Benjamin Nygren REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
27 Aug 2025 03:59AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ALMATY, Kazakhstan :Former European champions Celtic exited the Champions League in the qualifiers after a 3-2 penalty shootout defeat at Kazakhstan’s Kairat Almaty on Tuesday, following two goalless legs in the playoff tie.

Celtic’s night ended in disappointment as they missed three penalties in the shootout, Daizen Maeda failing with the decisive spot-kick.

Almaty will compete in the competition proper for the first time and they are the second side from Kazakhstan to achieve the feat after Astana in 2015.

The slugfest of a match went into extra time with neither side finding the net and few overall chances, echoing the first leg in Glasgow.

Celtic's Luke McCowan went close to finding a winner in the 112th minute, but his close-range effort was brilliantly palmed away by Kairat goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov.

The league-phase draw will take place on Thursday in Monaco with the first matchday scheduled to be played from September 16 to 18.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement